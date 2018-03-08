Gering Police investigating reports of shots being fired Tuesday evening

Gering Police say they are investigating reports of shots being fired in the 1900 block of 4th Street Tuesday night.

Captain Jason Rogers says a canvas of the neighborhood Thursday turned up no physical evidence of firearm activity and no one said they actually saw anybody fire shots.

On Tuesday night there were reports of people seeing a vehicle turning off of 4th Street on to U Street at the time the shots were heard, but police have not been able to identify the vehicle or the driver at this point.