Gering Police investigating Steel Grill burglary

Gering Police are investigating a break-in at the Steel Grill that occurred overnight Friday, where a large amount of cash and electronics were taken.

Investigator Justin Brunz says police responded around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after it was discovered the back door glass had been shattered to gain entry. Once inside, the safe was entered and the cash was taken. Electronics were also stolen from the office area.

Brunz is not sure how many people were involved, but noted if it was only one, they would have been in the building for a long time to find a way to enter the safe. Brunz said commercial burglaries always bring the possibility of an internal theft or someone that knew the building well. Brunz said that is something they will look at.

Anyone who observed anything suspicious in the area late Friday night or early Saturday morning is urged to call communications Center or Crimestoppers at 632-STOP.

The Steel Grill is also offering a reward if information provided to Police leads to an arrest.