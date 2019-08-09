Gering Police: No new leads in Chance Englebert case

A month after the disappearance of a Moorcroft, Wyoming man, last seen by family members at a home in Gering July 6th, authorities still have no answers.

Chance Englebert left the home on foot and was observed on surveillance video that showed him walking northbound on 10th Street in Gering a short time later.

The week following his disappearance, dozens of volunteers from 18 agencies scoured the area he was last seen, including up and down the North Platte River area, neighborhoods, outbuildings, and more.

Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers told KNEB News they still have no information on what happened to Englebert.

“We’ve been getting phone calls with people having potential sightings, so far nothing has panned out,” says Rogers. “But other than that we haven’t gotten any phone calls that have led to new information.””

Authorities had earlier noted if Englebert is alive and returns, he will not be facing any repercussions for his actions, emphasizing that he has not committed any crime.