BY Ryan Murphy | October 3, 2018
Gering Police warn of scam hitting area

The Gering Police Department is warning the public about a scam that surfaced on Wednesday about a group soliciting money for the GHS basketball team.

A company calling themselves “Sports Media” has been cold calling Gering residents, and are not affiliated with Gering High School or the school district.

The number they are often using is out of Texas, (469) 209-6940.

Police stress that this is a scam and urge people not to give these scammers your money. If you would like to support the local sports team, please reach out to the high school directly.

Do not give your personal information, credit/debit card number etc over the phone unless you are certain of the person on the other end.

Gering Police say if you have concerns that you may have been scammed and gave money to this organization to contact them immediately.

