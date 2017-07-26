Gering continues project to replace aging water lines

Gering Public Works Director Pat Heath says it will take more than ten years for the city to complete their project to replace all of the original water mains still being used to supply water to residents.

Heath told KNEB News his department is planning in the next fiscal year to replace 2,200 square feet of original water mains in the downtown area from 5th and 13th street and between M and U streets. The $310,000 cost is approximately what the city has been spending in recent years to replace the aging water pipes, and Heath says at the present pace it will take until 2029 to replace all the lines that date back to 1917.

Heath says unless instructed otherwise, no additional water rate hike is planned to fund the project.

Heath also said more stringent federal regulations will require the city of Gering to upgrade their wastewater treatment plant in a project that will take a couple years to fund.

Public Works Director Pat Heath says $175,000 is planned in the 2017-18 budget and more money again the following fiscal year to fund the upgrade that will help meet new state and federal standards on ammonia discharge into the North Platte River.

Heath says the project will actually be done in fiscal 2018-19 and is part of the wastewater plant’s new permit requirements.