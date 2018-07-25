Gering proposing budget with no hike in utility rates or user fees

For the second year in a row, the Gering city council is receiving a budget from staff with no increase in user fees or utility rates.

The council is conducting a budget workshop today, reviewing department head requests and discussing any adjustments necessary to accomplish their goal.

Mayor Tony Kaufman says staff has done a great job proposing a balanced budget and some tweaking will go on before the final budget is presented. But he said “we want to minimize our tax implications, so we are planning no increase in fees at all. We need to try to do what our constituents do every day and that’s do more with less.”

Kaufman says the council is making it a priority to place money in sinking funds for future capital improvements, including major items like renovations to the current swimming pool or even a new pool down the line. . Department heads Wednesday talked about where reductions are being made while continuing to provide basic services and planning for future purchases.