Gering Public Schools Foundation unveils new website

Gering Public Schools Foundation announced the launch of its new website Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Foundation, the goal is to utilize the site as a communications tool for storytelling about the work of their donors, grantees, alumni and staff.

“One of the exciting things about the new site is that we are able to utilize it as a tool in the development of our new GPS Alumni Network,” shares Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal. “Incredible stories about the successes and journeys of our Gering Alumni are out there just waiting to be told.”

As the Foundation grows its alumni network, they will be looking for ways to engage alumni in celebratory events like the GHS renovation unveiling, highlight alumni success stories from around the country, and share updates in the brand new alumni publication – The Bulldog Bridge – coming Summer 2019.

All Gering Alumni are encouraged to view the new website and fill out the simple online alumni contact form to join this free network.

For more information regarding the GPS Foundation website or alumni network, contact Sibal at jsibal@geringschools.net or 308.633.4343.