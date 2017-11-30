Gering ranked one of ten safest cities in Nebraska

For the second year in a row and the fourth time overall, Gering has been ranked as one of the top ten safest cities in Nebraska by an independent consumer and safety security website.

Sage Singleton with Safewise.com says Gering was ranked as the tenth safest city in the state from among 54 Nebraska communities who submitted an annual crime report to the FBI for 2015.

Singleton says Gering had only five violent crimes in 2015 that included no homicides, one robbery, two sexual assaults, two aggravated assaults and one motor vehicle theft. There were 114 property crimes including 25 burglaries and 88 thefts.

Singleton says the professional safety personnel in Gering as well as neighborhood watch groups and the citizens as a whole should take pride in the ranking.