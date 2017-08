Gering residents reported receing more rain than any other community in the region from Monday night’s storms.

As much as an inch to an inch and a half of moisture was reported in Gering from the heavy rain that started around 6 p.m.

The Scottsbluff airport reported a third of an inch and at the KNEB studios in Scottsbluff we had .54 of an inch.

Torrington reported .28″ and Gordon had a third of an inch, but most other stations reported very little. Alliance was the best with .09″.