BY Kevin Mooney | September 22, 2017
Gering residents encouraged to return redevelopment survey

The city of Gering and students with the UNL Landscaping Architecture program are asking residents in a Gering neighborhood to return a survey on what they would like to see established in a contaminated area targeted for redevelopment.

The BMT metals recycling site is located on 3rd Street near the railroad tracks and has qualified for Brownfield cleanup funds.

City Engineer Paul Snarr says the survey suggests a park, community center or sports fields concerning redevelopment of the site once it is cleaned up, but he emphasizes residents can provide their own ideas.

A pre-paid stamped envelope is provided with the survey to encourage residents to return it and the college students will be back October 13th to hold a community meeting on the proposed cleanup and redevelopment.

 

