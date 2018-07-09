Gering says “no suitable candidates” in first applicants for vacant Parks Director position

The city of Gering says the first effort to interview candidates for the vacant Director of Parks position failed to find a “suitable candidate” and it plans to advertise the position again at a later date, likely in October.

A written public statement by City Administrator Lane Danielzuk says a panel conducted first round interviews with all the applicants and then conducted second round interviews with a select number of candidates before making the decision to re-advertise.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said Monday evening after a very short council meeting with little on the official agenda that the city decided to make another offering for candidates outside the summer season hoping to get an expanded pool of applicants.

Asked whether he thought any of those who were found “not suitable” this time would reapply, he said they could “if they were still interested” , but did not comment beyond that about their chances of getting the job.

Kaufman said they do have the position in the budget for the next fiscal year, and intend to fill it.