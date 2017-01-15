Gering school board to consider calling special election for bond issue

The Gering School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday evening to swear in new board members Brent Holliday and Josh lacy, elect a new Board President and consider a resolution to call a special election March 14th to place a $24 million bond issue before voters .

The bond issue would pay for an addition and renovations to Gering High School as the district moves to a grade 9-12 configuration at the high school.

The addition is needed to accommodate the 150-170 ninth graders being added to the 51 year old high school.

Working with architects, the school district’s Facilities Committee is recommending a proposed addition, upgrade to the HVAC system, a secure front entrance area, more common and cafeteria space and renovations to the media center and locker and weight room areas.

Gering is the only high school in the state with a current grade 10-12 configuration at the high school and grades 7-9 at the Junior High.