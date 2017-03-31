Gering school board to hold special meeting Monday regarding Cedar Canyon school

The Gering school Board has notified parents of Cedar Canyon elementary students they have scheduled a 6 p.m. meeting Monday evening to present figures on the cost to educate students at the school and discuss the future of the school.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says the annual cost to educate students at rural Cedar Canyon is over $15,000 a student compared to approximately $6,000 a student at the three in-town elementary schools.

Board member Mary Winn told KNEB News the meeting was scheduled so the board could focus on the one issue and to get input from the parents. Hastings says no decision will be made Monday evening on the future of the school. But he added if the school board is going to make a decision regarding 2017-18, it needs to be made at the regular April meeting.

Parent Becky Fitts said the cost to educate students at Cedar Canyon was comparable to the in-town schools before the 5th and 6th graders were moved into town at the start of the 13-14 school year. She says that decision by the board resulted in the loss of 57 students, and a decrease in enrollment from 126 to 69.

Fitts says enrollment at Cedar Canyon has slipped since, especially at the kindergarten level, as parents in the rural areas have chosen to send their students to other districts. Cedar Canyon and Geil elementary also began sharing a principal in 2013-14.