Gering school district to put Cedar Canyon property up for sale

The Gering school district announced Tuesday it plans to put the vacant Cedar Canyon Elementary building up for sale.

The Gering School Board decided to close the school in April, and after completion of a market analysis the board decided the

best course of action was to list the property with a local realtor.

Hastings says the district could not find an immediate use for the building and emphasized it is important that the building be “maintained and used well”. Hastings said the building is in good shape and could be used in various ways, not just as a school.

Hastings says the building will be listed with Kim Bowman of Champions Realty for six months with the hope that the district finds “an appropriate buyer.” If that doesn’t happen then Hastings says they will re-evaluate the situation.

The over 20,000 square foot school property, a large metal building and modular classroom are located on ten acres at the Carter Canyon Road and County Road 19 intersection south of Gering.