Gering schools applauding Samsung winners’ work

A lot of pride at the Gering school district today after a group of students were among the three national winners announced Wednesday in Washington, D.C. at the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national awards luncheon.

Teacher Justin Reinmuth’s students were honored for their innovative project that involved putting herbicides into an aerosol, with targeted application being done using a drone.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says the students showed a lot of creative thought through use of technology. Hastings said the students did “a phenomenal job of representing the district’, being innovative with their thinking”and “on the cutting edge.”

As one of the three national winners, Gering High School will receive $150,000 in technology products such as LED TVs, laptops and tablets. Hastings says it will help put technology in the hands of every student and help grow the district’s Career Academies.