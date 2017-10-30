Gering schools reaping the benefits of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow award

The Gering school district’s engineering class has become one of the more popular offerings at Gering High School after receiving $150,000 of technology improvements as part of the schools national Samsung Solve for Tomorrow award.

Teacher Justin Reinmuth’s students were honored last spring for their innovative project that involved putting herbicides into an aerosol, with targeted application being done using a drone.

Reinmuth says the publicity about the award and all the new technology has sparked student interest in technology and engineering.

Reinmuth says all the wireless technology such as curve screen, blue tooth keyboards, 3D printers, full robotics systems and the latest programs has meant the engineering program now has two, 24 student classes and more students on a waiting list.

Reinmuth says his class will enter the Samsung Solve for tomorrow contest again this year with a three stage, filtering system that catches micro-plastics from your clothes normally disposed into the water system when you are washing them.