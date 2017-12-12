class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277827 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Gering Schools Supt. finalist for ESU #10 Administrator

BY Kevin Mooney | December 12, 2017
Murphy/KNEB/RRN

Gering Schools Superintendent Bob Hastings confirms he is one of the four finalists for the ESU #10 Administrator position in Kearney.

Hastings says he is not unhappy at Gering, but tells KNEB News it is a good location for his family and a position he has been interested in and had an eye on for some time. Hastings says ESU #10 is “a strong unit with a lot of good people”, doing good work in technology, special education and staff development, all areas of interest to Hastings.

Current ESU #10 Administrator Wayne Bell indicated the finalists will interview Monday and the nine member board expects to offer a contract to the preferred candidate at the end of their meeting. The person selected would begin July 1st, according to Bell, who is retiring after 24 years.

