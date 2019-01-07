Gering shooting suspects still at large; resident arrested on drug charges

The Gering Police Department continues to investigate a Friday morning shooting on 3rd Street, but more details have emerged.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of 3rd Street around 4:45 a.m. Friday, and made contact with 24-year-old Joshua Kautz- who suffered a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Kautz’s girlfriend says she saw two Hispanic males forced their way into the home and shouted, “Where’s the money!?” She then heard the rattling of a safe handle in Isaac Palomo’s bedroom, heard a gunshot, and was confronted by the larger of the two men. That man reportedly pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she said anything.

The two men were joined by a third person- described as a “skinny Hispanic male” who was carrying a shoe box, and she then called 911.

A neighbor who was in her backyard at the time of the incident corroborated the story. She said she saw a skinny male approach the west side of the residence and two males at the front of the residence. She too heard a loud bang, and witnessed the skinny male run eastbound.

A search warrant for the residence was issued, and police found guns and ammo, cocaine, marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia, and bloody clothing.

While the search warrant was being executed, 24-year-old Isaac Palomo returned to his home and provided officers with the combination to his safe in his bedroom. Inside the safe, police found 25 grams of cocaine, $3,400 cash, two handguns, a shotgun, a rifle, and several boxes of ammunition.

Palomo was interviewed at the Gering Police Department, and said he didn’t know who would have been involved with the shooting or who would’ve known what was in his safe. He said he purchased the large amount of cocaine for the holidays- but it was for personal use and not for distribution. Palomo also told police that the money was money he earned at work. He was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

As of Monday afternoon, Kautz was listed in ‘Good’ condition at Regional West Medical Center.

The Gering Police Department said they would be releasing more information Monday afternoon about their investigation.