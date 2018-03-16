Gering speech team overwhelming winner at B-6 District competition

Gering’s speech team was the overwhelming winner at the B-6 District competition in Sidney.
Coach Tyler Thompson says all 18 members made it to the finals and 13 of them have qualified for the state competition in Kearney next week.
Gering had 439 points after everything was tallied, far ahead of the runner-up Gothenburg with 293. Those who excelled included:
Poetry:
Talia Robertus, 5th
Adam Flowers, 3rd (state qualifier)
Serious Prose:
Adam Flowers, 2nd (state qualifier)
Olivia Longmore, 1st (state qualifier)
Persuasive Speaking:
Salma Silva, 3rd (state qualifier)
Jaela Hardin, 1st (state qualifier)
Entertainment Speaking:
Charlie Helt, 3rd (state qualifier)
Liesa Perlberg, 1st (state qualifier)
Humorous Prose:
Dawson Johns, 5th
Carsyn Long, 1st (state qualifier)
Extemporaneous Speaking:
Jaela Hardin, 5th
Milo Newman, 2nd (state qualifier)
Informative Speaking:
Mary Newman, 5th
Nellie Kirk, 1st (state qualifier)
Duet Acting:
Sheridan Blanco and Kennie McFarland, 4th
Isaiah Henderson and Cole Bevins, 3rd (state qualifier)
OID:
Lyndsey Gross, Liesa Perlberg, Jaylah Rice, Mary Newman, and Olivia Longmore, 3rd (state qualifier)
Isaiah Henderson, Carsyn Long, Kennie McFarland, and Dawson Johns, 2nd (state qualifier)