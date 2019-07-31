class="post-template-default single single-post postid-398873 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Gering staff nears completion of preliminary comprehensive plan update

BY Scott Miller | July 31, 2019
Gering City Engineer Annie Folck (Miller/KNEB/RRN)

Gering’s city Engineer says staff should be wrapping up a preliminary version of the comprehensive plan update over the next few weeks.

Annie Folck says the initial version will be unveiled to the public through meetings with the Planning Commission and City Council, to be followed by an anticipated 30-day comment period before the document is finalized for approval.

Folck tells KNEB News the updated plan will be more modern than those of the past. “Our last plan was basically an encyclopaedia of information about Gering. At the time it was done in 1995, that was kind of standard practice because that kind of information wasn’t readily available to everyone on the internet,” says Folck. “Now, comp plans are very different. They tend to be more about the vision for the community, looking forward to the future, and some ideas about how to get there.”

Current Gering Zoning Map (Miller/KNEB/RRN)

Folck says it was clear during the process that city residents love their parks and she’s confident that will remain a city priority.  She says a lot of people also voiced a desire for an improved zoning framework that will make it easier for businesses to locate and operate in the community.

She tells us once the comp plan update is finalized, revisions to the city code to reflecting the document would follow in about a month or so.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
