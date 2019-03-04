Gering STEM project misses out on Samsung contest finals

Gering High School’s run of having a STEM project in the finals of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest has come to an end.

According to the company’s contest website, the GHS project was not among the 10 selected to move on as a national finalist.

The Gering Robotics and Physics class project this year was an eye- controlled wheelchair to assist in the mobility of quadriplegics or anyone unable to use their limbs to navigate their environment.

However, as the state finalist for the third year in a row, the project did bring home $20,000 worth of Samsung technology for Gering Public Schools classrooms.

Last year, the GHS project of a micro-plastics filter for washing machines made the national finals. In 2017, the GHS STEM class was one of three national winners with a drone designed to provide targeted aerosol applications of agricultural pesticides.