Gering students create Public Service Announcement aimed at increasing seat belt usage

Students at Gering High School have joined forces with the Gering Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Regional West Medical Center to create a new Public Service Announcement aimed at increasing seat belt usage.

The collaborative video was done by the Student Council and GHS’s Film Class. Nathan Van Anne and Logan Moravec say the project began several months ago, and leap-frogged off of a GHS project from a few years ago.

“We made a commercial a couple years back about buckling up, and it was alright- but we thought we could do better,” explains Moravec. “It’s a really important issue because our county is in the top five worst counties wearing seat belts in the entire state.”

He said the hope was a new commercial helped raise awareness and makes a push to increase seat belt usage in Scotts Bluff County.

Van Anne says they were amazed at the willingness from all the professional agencies who worked with the student’s schedule to stage the shots they needed and work together to get the important message across. Now, they’ll be working through several avenues to get the PSA out to the masses.

“We’d like to use social media a lot, because that’s how we’re going to affect the younger kids mostly,” says Van Anne. “And that’s the group of people that really hurts us with the county statistics of not wearing seat belts.

Van Anne says that each year the Gering Student Council does a seat belt count every year at Gering High School’s exits and tallies the number of students not wearing their seat belts. He says those numbers are somewhat shocking for the amount of non-compliance.

Both students are hopeful that this new PSA reminds everybody to wear the seat belt every time they get in their car.