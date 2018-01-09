Gering to establish chicken ordinance

The Gering council’s Public Safety Committee Tuesday asked city staff to draft an ordinance that will allow possession of chickens within the city limits.

Police Chief George Holthus told the group his officers need clarity on the issue and Committee member Ben Backus provided a draft ordinance that can be used as a starting point. Backus also noted he observed at least four or five households in his ward with chickens when he was campaigning.

Committee Chair Dan Smith said the city “didn’t want to take chickens away from people who already have them, but simply establish controls regarding housing, how many chickens people can have and maintenance of the birds.”

Once the ordinance is drafted it will be presented to the Planning commission for their recommendation to the council.