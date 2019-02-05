Gering to hit pause button in search for new Finance Director

Officials with the city of Gering will head back to the drawing board in the search for a new finance director after the initial response to the opening was deemed unsatisfactory.

City Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley tells KNEB News the number of applicants for the post was lower than desired by the Feb. 1 application deadline. “So, at this time the city of Gering will be delaying the filling of that position”, says Cooley, “We will take a short pause and then probably around mid- to late-March we’ll reopen that position back up and begin accepting applications at that time.”

Cooley says the personnel committee will be meeting soon to determine the next steps in the process and make a recommendation to the city council.

She says the city advertised the vacancy through the city website, various social media sites and the internet job site indeed.com. Cooley says they did not use a search firm, and it will be up to the council if that’s a resource they want to use.