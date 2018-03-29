class="post-template-default single single-post postid-300644 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Gering to review all personnel roles in wake of Parks Director vacancy

BY Kevin Mooney | March 29, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Gering to review all personnel roles in wake of Parks Director vacancy
Gering Personnel Committee meeting March 28, 2018. (Mooney/RRN/KNEB)

The upcoming retirement of long-time Parks Director Ron Ernst has the city of Gering discussing evaluating the roles of all of its personnel.

The council’s Personnel Committee Wednesday asked the city’s department heads to provide information on their roles as it looks to provide recommendations on the upcoming Parks Director vacancy.

Mayor Tony Kaufman says using this time to review whether the city is run efficiently and look at what other communities do prior to budget discussions is “just good business practice.”

But Gering Police Chief George Holthus and Public Works Director Pat Heath told the committee the city should think twice about changing what Ernst brought to the table as Parks Director. Ernst also told the council the city’s parks and recreation facilities “didn’t get to where they are today without leadership.”

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments