Gering to review all personnel roles in wake of Parks Director vacancy

The upcoming retirement of long-time Parks Director Ron Ernst has the city of Gering discussing evaluating the roles of all of its personnel.

The council’s Personnel Committee Wednesday asked the city’s department heads to provide information on their roles as it looks to provide recommendations on the upcoming Parks Director vacancy.

Mayor Tony Kaufman says using this time to review whether the city is run efficiently and look at what other communities do prior to budget discussions is “just good business practice.”

But Gering Police Chief George Holthus and Public Works Director Pat Heath told the committee the city should think twice about changing what Ernst brought to the table as Parks Director. Ernst also told the council the city’s parks and recreation facilities “didn’t get to where they are today without leadership.”