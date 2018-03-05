Power restored to Roosevelt Public Power customers

Roosevelt Public Power District had a wind-related power outage for approximately 45 minutes Monday afternoon. The outage occurred around 3:30 p.m. and they were back in service around 4:15 . During that time much if not all of Gering Valley had lost power and for approximately 30 minutes KNEB AM and FM were off the air.

Nebraska Public Power District ssaid late Monday afternoonpower was still out to around 375 customers, most of them rural, after an outage that caused a loss of electricity for much of Scottsbluff and the surrounding area. NPPD spokesman Mark Becker says all if not most of Scottsbluff has power again

Becker says a conductor line associated with the Victory Hills substation north of Scottsbluff came loose and the utility worked to shift power to other substations. Power was off for a total of 45 minutes for most of the 2,300 customers during the 2 o’clock hour this afternoon.

The areas impacted were north of East Overland. That included St. Agnes School, Scottsbluff High School, Regional West Medical Center Hobby Lobby, Dunhams and Western Nebraska Regional Airport. The hospital and airport were on backup generators.

Traffic lights were out on 20th and 27th Street during the outage.