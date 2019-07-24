Gering woman accused of failing to register as sex offender, being a habitual criminal

A Gering woman is facing felony charges for failing to comply with provisions of the state’s Sex Offender Registration Act.

37-year-old June Laravie has been charged with second offense sex offender registration violation – failure to verify every three months, a class 2A felony.

In court documents, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator says an anonymous phone tip to the NSP led to the determination Laravie failed to report to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office for address verification in March and June of this year, as well as failing to notify the Sheriff within three days before a change of address.

Laravie is also charged with a felony habitual criminal enhancement. She was convicted in 2004 of first degree sexual assault, and in 2016 for a first violation of the sex offender registration statute, both in Madison County.

Her first appearance on the charges is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.