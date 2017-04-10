Gering woman accused of stealing $250,000 from grandfather

A Gering woman and local business owner has been charged with three felonies alleging she stole more than six figures from her 84-year-old grandfather.

33-year-old Stacia Keener, owner of Stacia’s Studio in Monument Mall, has been arrested and charged with felony charges of Theft by Deception (More than $5,000) and two counts of 2nd Degree Forgery (More than $5,000).

Court documents say Keener’s grandfather came to the Gering Police Department in January to report the loss of money that spanned a four year period.

She allegedly told him that she needed a loan after she made up a story about having to pay the Internal Revenue Service and presented her grandfather with a fake email from a real attorney.

The victim also had two forged checks from his account in the amounts of $5,000 and $8,700 made out to Keener from his Public Service Credit Union account. Upon further review, the victim also saw a transfer from his account to Keener’s account in the amount of $96,000. There were also multiple transfers from between November 2013 to March 2015 ranging in amounts from $9,000 to $30,000.

The victim also says that in October of 2015, Keener brought him to the bank under the presumption that he was going to be a co-signer for a $33,000 loan. He later learned that he was not a co-signer, but rather the primary borrower.

After interviews with family members, it was revealed that Stacia and her family had taken several vacations to Hawaii, Disney Land, Disney World, and a two-and-a-half week trip to Europe. Court documents say that Stacia told her family that she was working for a company in Georgia setting up conferences and the company was compensating her with paid vacations.

A warrant for Keener’s arrest was issued on Thursday, and she is now being held on a $250,000 bond. She is scheduled to make her first appearance on the charges on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.