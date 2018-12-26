Gering woman arrested for alleged assistance to drug case defendants

Investigators say a Gering woman was arrested last week after trying to hide evidence from a recent drug bust at the direction of one of the men arrested.

Stacy Sevier, 35, was arrested Dec. 23 at her home on N Street on suspicion of conspiracy of intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say that during a call from the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center last week, Sevier was asked by detainee Shawn Turner to destroy evidence in his case. Turner and David Loos had been arrested earlier in the week following a WING Drug Task Force drug raid that uncovered more than half a pound of methamphetamine, nearly one pound of marijuana, and 47 guns.

Sevier was detained by Sheriff’s deputies, and on questioning told them she had removed a DVR and surveillance system from the residence at Spring Creek Road and took them to her home in Gering. A subsequent search of that residence uncovered a tote in the woman’s bedroom with the DVR and gold coins, as well as suspected marijuana and homemade smoking devices. Investigators say they believe the coins were narcotic sales proceeds, noting that gold coins were also seized from the Spring Creek Road residence at the time Turner and Loos were arrested.

Sevier is scheduled to make her first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday afternoon.