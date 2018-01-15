Gering woman arrested on theft and meth distribution charges

A 34-year-old Gering woman was arrested over the weekend on two felony charges.

Court documents say that Kathy Seckinger is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine (With Intent to Distribute) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (Over $1,500).

Deputies executed a search warrant on her home on Friday, and discovered stolen tools from a December burglary at Buskirk Trucking. Additionally, deputies found a plastic bindle with methamphetamine in it, a vaporizer that tested positive for hash, several hypodermic needles, baggies, and three digital scales.

Seckinger was transported to the Sheriff’s Office, interviewed, and later released.

On Sunday, the victims from the December burglary looked at photos taken at Seckinger’s residence and identified the tools as the ones stolen.

A second search warrant was issued, and deputies found a plastic bag with six grams of methamphetamine, meth pipes, a surveillance system, game camera, and a large quantity of stolen tools.

Seckinger was then transported to the jail on the two felony charges, as well as a charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She will make her first court appearance on the charges later this week in Scotts Bluff County Court.