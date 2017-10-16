Gering woman charged with assaulting corrections officer

A 35-year-old Gering woman is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a jailer at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center over the weekend.

Court documents say Romilia Hernandez called over a jailer on Sunday morning for assistance, and once the cell door was opened Hernandez forced her way out of the cell.

She then reportedly ran behind the booking desk and hit the jailer with her hands, and then threw a computer and a “large black machine” off the desk in the correction officer’s direction.

Another jailer then arrived and helped gain control of Hernandez. She is now charged with: Assault on a Corrections Employee and Assault by a Confined person; both Class 3A felonies.

Hernandez was arrested on Saturday morning after officers noticed her acting suspicious in front of a Scottsbluff bank. While making contact, Hernandez began kicking the glass doors of the bank and then proceeded to flag down a vehicle passing by.

Court documents say Hernandez then jumped into the backseat of the vehicle and then tried to crawl away from the officers once inside the vehicle.

Officers were able to get Hernandez out of the vehicle (and the occupants said they did not know her) and arrested her on charges of Trespassing, Obstruction, and Disorderly Conduct.