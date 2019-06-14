Gering woman charged with felony Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

A 43-year-old Gering woman has been charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult- a Class 3A Felony, stemming from an investigation that began back in October.

Melody Marsh is accused of abusing power attorney of her 94-year-old grandmother’s financials. Court documents say that Marsh spent a large sum of her grandmother’s money on things that did not serve the best interest of the woman, who currently resides at Heritage Estates Assisted Living.

Through the Gering Police Department’s investigation, it shows that the proceeds from the sale of the grandmother’s house went into the savings account that Marsh had power of attorney over. From there, Marsh allegedly issued more than $70,000 in personal checks including $28,600 written to Marsh herself, and $17,500 for a F350 pickup.

Police say that roughly $50,000 from the grandmother’s account was used for purchases that did not appear to be for needs or essential care. Those charges include $17,750 to Paypal, $5,900 to Amazon, $9,600 to Home Depot, and $440 to Domino’s.

During the investigation, Gering Police also received a complaint from First State Bank. The bank associate knew that Marsh had power of attorney for the grandmother, and when reviewing the account, he estimated that more than $20,800 had been spent on Victoria’s Secret, Husker game tickets, motel rooms, cash withdraws and bills that are not the grandmother’s.

Marsh cancelled a scheduled interview with Gering Police in November, an interview aimed at identifying all accounts that contained the grandmother’s assets. Investigators believe she may have closed some accounts and transferred balances to other accounts.

Formal charges were filed on June 5, and Marsh is scheduled to make her first appearance on the Class 3A Felony charge on Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.