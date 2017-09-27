Gering woman charged with meth distribution

A Gering woman has been arrested following a WING investigation that took place back in April.

27-year-old Courtney Shirkey is charged with one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

Court documents say Shirkey sold 2.4 grams of the drug to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force on April 15th. Once the drug was positively tested by the NSP Crime Lab, a warrant for Shirkey’s arrest was issued.

Authorities served the arrest warrant on Monday, and Shirkey will make her first appearance on the charge on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court. Bond has been set at 10% of $150,000.