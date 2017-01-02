Gering woman dies in early Sunday morning accident near Minatare

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death of a 20 year old Gering woman whose body was found along Highway 26 near Minatare at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nebraska State Patrol Captain Jamey Balthazor says the woman has been identified as Angelica Olvera.

Balthazor says the preliminary investigation indicates the death was caused from an unintentional hit and run accident since the woman was apparently walking on the highway in dark clothes early Sunday morning when struck by a vehicle.

Balthazor says there is nothing to suggest it was anything more than an accident but they are looking for leads on the car that was involved. Balthazor asks the driver, anyone else involved, or witnesses to the accident to contact Sergeant Tim Wengler at the Nebraska State Patrol at 632-1211 so they can determine exactly what occurred.