BY Media Release | June 16, 2019
Gering woman injured in early morning pickup v. pedestrian accident

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office responded to car vs. pedestrian accident on 21st Avenue south of South Beltline Highway at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

A 2003 Dodge Durango  driven by 28–year-old Ethan Allen of Mitchell was heading southbound on 21st Avenue and struck 33-year-old pedestrian Specialee Gonzales of Gering NE, who was walking  in the southbound lane of traffic.  Valley Ambulance transported Gonzales to Regional West Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Evidence indicates that Gonzales was walking along the shoulder and stepped into the lane of traffic as Allen’s vehicle approached.  No arrests were made and no citations issued.

Gering PD, Scottsbluff PD, Gering Fire and Valley Ambulance also responded.

