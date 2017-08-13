Gering woman killed in Black Hills accident

A Gering woman has been killed in a rollover accident Sunday afternoon six miles east of Hot Springs, South Dakota .

The South Dakota State Patrol says a 2003 Chevy pickup was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the female driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and eventually rolled,

The driver, 29, from Gering, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been identified pending notification of family members. The accident happened around 2 p.m.