Gering woman sentenced to prison for posing as DHHS employee to steal drugs

A Gering woman who posed as a Department of Health and Human Services Employee to gain access to residences and steal drugs has been sentenced to prison.

28-year-old Shannon Hughes was sentenced to a total of three years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 charges; including Impersonating a Public Servant, Attempted Burglary, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

She was given credit for 122 days already served, and once she is released from prison she will be placed on post-release supervision.

Hughes was arrested in June after duping a Gering couple by claiming to be a DHHS employee. She gained entry to the home, and searched the house until she found the Fentanyl patches she stole. She was arrested after coming back to their home a second time. After the story surfaced, other victims contacted police saying that Hughes targeted them as well.

Court documents say between February 28th and March 31st, Hughes stole pills, Fentanyl, and Oxycodone from several people and a local assisted living home.