Gering’s 2017-18 fiscal budget has no increases in utility rates or user fees

The city of Gering is looking at a proposed 2017-18 budget that would not have any increases in utility rates or user fees.

Mayor Tony Kaufman admits the city has had a history of consistently raising utility rates to meet its needs. But he says as the staff and council began looking at this year’s budget, the goal was to mirror what he says the public and private sector are doing in response to a difficult local economy.

The only additional fee residents may see is a $1.25 monthly stormwater surcharge fee for an unfunded federal mandate.

Kaufman said at one time the shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year’s general fund budget was $1.2 million. But he says it was whittled down to $460,00 by the final budget workshop last week. Kaufman says staff is confident coming out of that meeting they can make more adjustments to reach the council’s goal.