Gering’s Aleigh Portenier named PVC Star Student of the Week

This week’s Star Student of the Week literally went the extra mile, helping a classmate during P.E. class with the encouragement to finish her run.

That random act of kindness caught the eye of teacher Brenda Pszanka , who nominated 7th Grader Aleigh Portenier for her actions.

This week, Platte Valley Company Associates Tammy Hoffman and Katy Gompert went to Gering Jr. High School to surprise Aleigh.

You can watch her segment below, and nominate your own Star Student of the Week by clicking here.