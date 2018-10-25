Gering’s Carol Knaub receives Nebraska AARP’s highest volunteer award

A Gering woman who has renovated the city of Gering’s Community Ever Green House over the last four years has received AARP Nebraska’s highest volunteer award.

Carol Knaub received the organization’s Andrus award Thursday at a special ceremony at Gering city hall. AARP Nebraska also presented a $2,500 check to the green house on Knaub’s behalf. Knaub also received a certificate from AARP Community Action team member Robert Prester signifying she is now an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy.

Knaub, flanked by Mayor Tony Kaufman, said the recognition will help the green house efforts.

Knaub said, “I think the recognition is wonderful. It just brings more knowledge that the greenhouse is there, what an asset it really is, and that it can benefit people of all ages. And that’s what we are aiming for, that everybody can be part of it. ”

AARP’s David Holmquist said Knaub had volunteered hundreds of hours revitalizing what had been a building that had fallen into disrepair, noting the garden beds had been taken over by weeds. Knaub also involved local schools, the detention center and service organizations as she marshalled resources to complete a garden shed, 21 raised beds, vegetable bins, fencing and the installation of a drip irrigation system.

Kaufman said Knaub is a great representative of Gering that through her hard work and skills has turned the greenhouse into her vision.