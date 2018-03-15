Gering’s downtown plaza to focus on unique gardens and landscaping

Gering city planner Annie Folck says she feels the unique design for the new plaza along 11th Street in Gering will allow the space to be something different than the normal park areas in the twin cities.

Folck says the plaza, planned by landscape designer Chrissy Peters , will concentrate on gardens and plantings that make it a perfect place for family and business gatherings, weddings and other group events.

Folck says the area will be a place where residents can enjoy a picnic, have lunch, and just enjoy the beauty of the space. the plaza in addition to gardens and landscaping will have a public restroom building, a nice grassy area, and a covered stage for music events.

Folck says the timeline calls for the plaza to be completed next spring. The one million dollar project is being funded through a downtown revitalization grant from the state and matching funding from the city.