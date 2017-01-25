Gering’s long-time Fire Chief retiring this spring

Gering’s Fire Chief for the past 26 years has informed the city he intends to retire April 1st.

Jay Templar confirmed to KNEB news he talked Wednesday to City Administrator Lane Danielzuk about his decision, and the city is will start the process to find a replacement .

Templar has been Chief since 1991 and a Gering volunteer fireman since March of 1980.

Templar says the position is a “young man’s game” and “it is time” to move on to something else. Templar says he has no specific plans in retirement, adding “it’s been a good ride and the volunteers have made it fairly simply to serve.”