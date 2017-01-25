class="single single-post postid-211024 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Gering’s long-time Fire Chief retiring this spring

BY Kevin Mooney | January 25, 2017
Courtesy City of Gering

Gering’s Fire Chief for the past 26 years has informed the city he intends to retire April 1st.

Jay Templar confirmed to KNEB news he talked Wednesday to City Administrator Lane Danielzuk about his decision, and the city is will start the process to find a replacement .

Templar has been Chief since 1991 and a Gering volunteer fireman since March of 1980.

Templar says the position is a “young man’s game” and “it is time” to move on to something else. Templar says he has no specific plans in retirement, adding “it’s been a good ride and the volunteers have made it fairly simply to serve.”

