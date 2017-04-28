Gering’s Northfield Park and Charlie Fenster Arboretum dedicated Friday

A nice crowd was on hand in snowy conditions Friday afternoon as the Gering Park and Tree Board held an Arbor Day Dedication ceremony at the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Holly Drive in Gering.

The Dedication was held for the renaming of Northfield Park and Arboretum to the Northfield Park and Charlie Fenster Arboretum in memory and in honor of Charlie Fenster who was a long-time Gering Park and Tree Board Member.

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman, Tree Board members and family of Fenster all shared thoughts and memories. Tree Board Member Dr. Don Gentry shared a poem about Charlie and his knowledge of the area and growing in the high plains.

Due to the inclement weather, a tree planting ceremony with fourth grade students from Northfield Elementary School that was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday has been postponed a week until next Friday, May 5th at the same time.