Gering’s Quinton Janecek named PVC Star Student of the Week

Many Gering Bulldog fans may already know Quinton Janecek- a student athlete who has made a name for himself on the gridiron, the hardwood, on the ball diamond, and in track and field.

But he also excels in the classroom- currently maintaining a 3.5 GPA- and will be taking center stage in a few weeks with the lead in the school play.

Platte Valley Company’s Tory Schwartz headed on out to Gering High School this week to present Janecek with his Star Student of the Week honors, and you can watch his full segment now: