GHS Board to look at adding FFA chapter at next meeting

The Gering High School could be opening an FFA chapter in the near future. The Gering Board of Education will meet on Monday, April 15, to hear a presentation from Shane Shimic a Gering resident on the importance of having an FFA chapter.

“Getting ag in school is important to students. FFA creates awareness of the ag industry and careers it offers to our students,” said Shane Shimec, Gering resident.

Shimic was an FFA student himself in high school and said the program helps build a passion for the ag industry.

While many schools in the area have FFA organizations, Gering High School has not had an FFA chapter since the combined FFA chapter it shared with Scottsbluff High School some years ago.

Gering does have a strong vocational program, but agriculture is not part of the school’s offerings.

“Over the past couple of years, but definitely this year, it’s become more of an internal discussion to what would be involved for our district to be able to put FFA into place,” said GHS Superintendent Bob Hastings.

FFA can be a driving force for many students, and some have even transferred to other schools to be in the organization.

“I’d like to keep those kids in our school system, and I have kids coming up that I want in ag education and FFA,” said Shimic.

Hastings said if they go forward with adding FFA, they would want input from students and the community.

The Gering Board of Education will meet on Monday, April 15, at the City of Gering Chamber Office on P St. in Gering at 6 p.m., for its meeting.