GHS construction starting to meet goals

The first of many new or remodeled spaces at Gering High School is now ready to be occupied.

Principal Eldon Hubbard says office staff and counselors are now able to move into the completely rebuilt administrative offices and counseling suite.

Hubbard says Hausmann Construction has started on the foundation for the new Freshman Academy, masonry work for the auxiliary gym and weight room is nearly complete, and the last of the steel in the commons area should be up in the next few weeks.

He says while he had anticipated more bumps in the road as the space in the school evolved, everyone has been taking it in stride.

“We moved some teachers around, moved kids, it’s a longer walk for a lot of things…moved the front entrance down,” said Hubbard. “The kids are so great, they’re very resilient and have been able to move through all these little changes.”

Hubbard says administrators are watching for any potential problems such as higher steel or aluminum prices due to tariffs and trade issues, but the project remains on budget and on schedule.