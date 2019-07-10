GHS Revitalization Project Nears Completion (Video)

The revitalization of Gering High School is nearing completion as it transforms the prior existing 104,000-square-foot building for students in grades 10-12 while adding a freshman academy and expanding its academic offerings to ninth grade students.

The project adds 55,000 square feet of entirely new space and renovates an additional 39,000 square feet.

During a tour of the project for area media partners Wednesday morning, Superintendent Bob Hastings told KNEB News the biggest game changer with the project is being able to have facilities that align better with the curriculum and offerings they have right now for their students.

Things like a video production studio, a STEM classroom, a culinary arts area….all of those pieces lead toward the kids desires and goals to reach their career pathways while they are in school.

Hastings says the design embraces and honors the existing school, creates more open spaces while enhancing the common spaces and new dramatic entrance area.

With much of the remaining work is putting on the final touches, Hastings estimates that 95% of the work will be completed by the time school starts next month.

Gering School District voters passed a $24 million bond issue in 2017 to pay for the project.