GHS Robotics and Physics Class named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | February 22, 2019
The bright young men and women in Brett Moser’s classes at Gering High School have been making headlines over the past few months.

Their efforts for an eye-controlled wheelchair has once again thrust them into the late stages of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. That caught the eye of Platte Valley Companies Executive Vice President Zac Karpf, who nominated the entire class for this week’s honors.

Watch their segment now– and click HERE to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week.

