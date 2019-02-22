GHS Robotics and Physics Class named PVC Star Student of the Week

The bright young men and women in Brett Moser’s classes at Gering High School have been making headlines over the past few months.

Their efforts for an eye-controlled wheelchair has once again thrust them into the late stages of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. That caught the eye of Platte Valley Companies Executive Vice President Zac Karpf, who nominated the entire class for this week’s honors.

