GHS student facing sentencing in attempted sex assault on teacher

Sentencing has been scheduled April 23 for a 16-year-old

student who attempted to sexually assault a teacher at Gering High School.

On Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court, the teen admitted to a charge of 1st Degree Sexual Assault; charges of Terroristic Threats and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony were dropped.

The boy was arrested the morning of November 20, a few blocks from Gering High School. Court records say the boy used a pocket knife to menace the teacher before her class began, telling her to take off her clothes.

She shoved him and ran to another classroom. The boy chased her and groped her and then ran from the school.

Authorities arrested the teen shortly afterwards; the teacher was not injured.