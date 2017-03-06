GHS students seek final votes in Samsung science contest

Gering High School was recently named a National Finalist in Samsung’s $2 Million STEAM Competition.

The school was named one of 10 national finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (or STEAM).

As a national finalist, Gering High School will receive $50,000 in technology.

Next Tuesday, March 14th, GHS teacher Justin Reinmuth and his students will present their project live to a panel of judges in New York City. Three grand prize winners will be chosen by the panel and will be awarded $150,000 in technology.

In addition, a fourth school will be deemed the Community Choice Award winner – determined by public social media voting.

Students were given the opportunity to select and advocate for a local charity of choice, inspired by their project’s purpose, in an effort to win a donation on its behalf. If Gering High School is selected as a national grand prize winner, students will also win a $20,000 donation for University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.

Anyone throughout the country can vote for their favorite school and project to determine this year’s community choice winner. To participate, one needs to view the videos at Samsung.com/solve, then cast their votes by posting their favorite school’s given hashtag on Twitter between now until 11:59 p.m. EST, this Friday, March 17, 2017.

Gering High School’s hashtag is #SamsungSolveGHS

Concerned that potential overuse of herbicides and pesticides on crops could affect water quality and food supply, an electronics class from Gering High School designed and built a drone-powered spraying system to precisely target weeds and eliminate the need to blanket spray large fields.

View their project video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4uHlK_lICg